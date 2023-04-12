Budding actors invited to am-dram open evening

Whitchurch Civic Centre on the High Street

The Whitchurch Little Theatre Group, which is currently performing the comedy murder mystery 'Murder in Play' at the town's Civic Centre, is hosting an open evening at the same venue later this month.

Taking place from 7pm on April 25 members of the group will be found upstairs reading a couple of one-act comedies that they plan to perform on tour to local village halls in the summer.

The group says the summer tour will take place from the week beginning June 19 and anyone interested in taking part or helping in any way is welcome to call in.

A spokesperson for the group, said: "One of the plays 'Changing Rooms' does need three young people in their late teens or early twenties, so come with your friends. Actual dates and venues are still being confirmed.

"And if you can't take part in the tour but are interested in joining the group in any capacity on or off stage do still come along and meet the members."