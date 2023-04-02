Another roaring success for Whitchurch 10k race as new course records are set

Whitchurch 10k race starting from St John Talbot School..Arthur Mackay, aged 16, who was fundraising at the race. Pictured with mum Ailsa...

About 400 runners took part in the hilly race in the fifth year it has taken place in reality - the version in 2020 was held online because of the pandemic.

Organiser Hayley Alldridge said the men's winner, Jacob Cann, got round the course in 31mins 36 seconds while Bethan Jones made it in 38.22.

There were also races for children aged 3-10 and for veterans in 70 to 74 and over 75 age categories, where Carole Morgan was registered as the oldest runner.

All the runners were raising money for a variety of good causes in Whitchurch including the Sir John Talbot School, the town's food bank and running groups.

The only recorded participant in fancy dress was year 11 student Arthur MacKay, dressed as a lion, who had raised well over £100. He finished in 49minutes and 45 seconds.

The only wheelchair competitor was Michael Dewsnap, who suffered a mountain biking accident, was in his second Whitchurch race, completing it in 1 hour and six minutes.

Hayley said: "It's surprising to get a course record, it is a very hilly course. Before the pandemic we had around 1,000 runners but our numbers have reduced in line with other races."

