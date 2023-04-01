Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire firefighters rush to help deal with 'Hazardous Substances' incident

By Mark MorrisWhitchurchPublished: Comments

Shropshire firefighters have rushed to help deal with an incident classified as "Hazardous Substances" in Malpas.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue's Incident Log, one fire appliance including the Incident Support Unit was mobilised from Whitchurch at 11:30am on Saturday morning.

North Wales Fire Service were dealing with the incident, and the Shropshire crew gave assistance.

The fire service log said: "At 11:30 on Saturday, 1 April, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Hazardous Substances in Malpas.

"1 fire appliance including the Incident Support Unit was mobilised from Whitchurch.

"Assistance given to North Wales Fire Service".

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News