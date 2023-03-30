Schools, charities and local groups to benefit from Whitchurch 10K race

Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form.

The race, which starts and finishes at Sir John Talbot's School, raises money for local schools, charities and community activities.

Race director Hayley Alldridge said that the course was mainly flat but with short hills to keep the participants challenged.

"The route is confined to roads within the boundaries of our historic market town, with its half-timbered buildings, bustling pubs and the imposing Georgian Grade 1 listed St Alkmund’s Church," she said.

"We hope residents of the town and visitors alike, will congregate to shout, cheer and encourage all runners.

“I am so pleased to see so many entries for this year’s event. I can’t thank the marshals and volunteers enough for supporting this community event. Seeing so many people take to the streets of Whitchurch fills me with pride that our small market town can have a successful race with so many residents lining the streets to cheer the participants on.

"Money raised from the event stays local, with support for community activities, local schools and charities and this is possible thanks to the generous support from our sponsors.