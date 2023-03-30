Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emergency services rush to water rescue in Whitchurch just before midnight

By Emma Walker WhitchurchPublished:

Firefighters rushed to Whitchurch to rescue a male from the water just before midnight.

Crews were called to Waterside Close at about 11.40pm on Wednesday after reports of someone in the water.

Four engines, along with ambulance and police attended.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 23:37 on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Water Rescue in Whitchurch.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"One male rescued from water now in care of ambulance service."

More details to follow.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News