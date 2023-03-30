Emergency services rush to water rescue in Whitchurch just before midnight

Crews were called to Waterside Close at about 11.40pm on Wednesday after reports of someone in the water.

Four engines, along with ambulance and police attended.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 23:37 on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Water Rescue in Whitchurch.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"One male rescued from water now in care of ambulance service."