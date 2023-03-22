Shropshire country house the venue for an emotional new TV programme

Alex Jones at Isycoed Park near Whitchurch

Iscoyd Park, just across the Shropshire/Welsh border, hosted the BBC for the filming of the new series, Reunion Hotel, presented by Alex Jones.

Alex returned to the wedding and events venue transformed into a hotel for the series for an exclusive screening of the first episode.

Reunion Hotel broadcasts on April 6 on BBC One Wales and BBC Two at 8pm and sees Alex Jones and her team facilitate an array of reunions. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Hosted by BBC Radio One DJ Sian Eleri, the event saw Alex taking part in a Q&A panel along with executive producer Arwyn Evans, and two contributors from the programme; counsellor James Donaldson plus Stephen who was reunited with a brother he didn’t know existed until recently.

Stories across the series include a young woman who meets the stranger who saved her life, secret siblings found and reunited, and a 60s girl band reconnecting with their favourite boy band 50 years on.

Alex said some check in to the Reunion Hotel seeking forgiveness, while others wish to say thank you or get the answers they’ve long needed to know.

Whether it’s an emotional meeting decades in the making or a first time encounter, a team of counsellors and hotel staff are there for them every step of the way to support them through what is likely to be a life-changing moment for everyone.

Alex Jones said: “Being back at Iscoyd Park to watch the first episode of Reunion Hotel was very special. This show is an emotional journey as we bring people together that are connected through an incredible story. Watching it with a room full of people, hearing them laugh and even get emotional, is what the show is all about.”

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, said: “Everyone has someone they want to reconnect with in their lives and I can’t wait for people to watch those that have been made possible by Alex and her team. Throughout the series, a real range of reunions take place from absolute tearjerkers to those that will give you goosebumps.”

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning, BBC Cymru Wales, said: “This series grabs and holds your heartstrings and doesn’t let go. In recent years we’ve all experienced painful separation followed by the deep, deep joy of reunion and in this series we witness those incredible moments unfold before our very eyes.

"This is a kind series which gently explores what makes us human – a repair shop for humans. Who better to orchestrate this good work than Alex Jones at her brilliant best?"