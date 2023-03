The blaze happened in Wayland Road, Whitchurch shortly before 3pm. It was a derelict caravan and nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 2.54pm on Saturday, March 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a caravan fire in Whitchurch. One caravan 100% destroyed by fire, crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish fire."