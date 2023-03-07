Second Shropshire power cut as Whitchurch homes go without power on chilly evening

Fire crews were called out to Osmere Close in Whitchurch at around 5pm after a "loud bang" was heard coming from an electricity box.

Scottish Power engineers have been sent to try and establish what caused the problem and fix it.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 5.08pm on Tuesday, March 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call. This incident was a power surge causing loss of power to several houses. Fire crews used thermal imaging camera in all affected properties. Scottish Power attending to deal with incident.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Prees and Whitchurch. An operations officer was in attendance.

Scottish Power has been contacted for an update.

It comes after power was knocked out for around 1,200 homes in Telford earlier today.