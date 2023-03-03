Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Whitchurch police make one arrest and seek to make two others over linked crimes

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Whitchurch have arrested one man and and are making efforts to track down two others in relation to a number of crimes in the area.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with evidence about a number of linked assaults, thefts and public order offences to report it to the force.

A spokesman for Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team said: "Whitchurch SNT have been working closely with our patrol colleagues to obtain all available evidence in relation to a number of linked assaults, thefts and public order offences.

"One male has been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest another two who are known."

Officers are asking for witnesses to incidents or anyone with other evidence to report via 101 or via westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ or anonymously at Crimestoppers crimestoppers-uk.org, using investigation references - 22/20045/23, 22/20040/23 and 22/20042/23.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News