Whitchurch police make one arrest and seek to make two others over linked crimes

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with evidence about a number of linked assaults, thefts and public order offences to report it to the force.

A spokesman for Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team said: "Whitchurch SNT have been working closely with our patrol colleagues to obtain all available evidence in relation to a number of linked assaults, thefts and public order offences.

"One male has been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest another two who are known."

Officers are asking for witnesses to incidents or anyone with other evidence to report via 101 or via westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ or anonymously at Crimestoppers crimestoppers-uk.org, using investigation references - 22/20045/23, 22/20040/23 and 22/20042/23.