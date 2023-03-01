Shropshire engineer working in America died after getting trapped in machine - inquest

Christopher Durrant with his daughter, Ellie

Christopher Durrant, 49, from Greenfield Rise, Whitchurch, had worked all over the world, his family said.

An inquest into his death, held in the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, heard that Mr Durrant died on August 6 in Lawrence General Hospital, Massachusetts.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Mr John Ellery, heard that he had been working at the Unitex Commercial Laundry premises in the city.

Emergency services were called to the premises on the morning of August 6.

They discovered Mr Durrant trapped inside machinery.

A statement from Sergeant Michael Simard of Massachusetts Police, that was read to the inquest, explained that Mr Durrant had been fitting a new commercial dryer when he became pinned by the air bag going off inside the machine.

A colleague working elsewhere in the building heard his calls for help and found him pinned in the machine. He managed to use a screwdriver to puncture the air bag and release him.

Mr Durrant was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Mr Ellery said no one actually witnessed the air bag going off.

He said had the accident happened in the UK he would have been able to call experts such as investigators from the Health and Safety Executive.

He recorded a conclusion that Mr Durrant died from an accident at work.

Daughter Ellie Durrant, speaking on behalf of his family, said her father had had many friends and family that loved him.

"He was someone who loved his job as he got to travel the world exploring some amazing places," she said.

!But he always kept Whitchurch in his heart.

"He is missed by so many, not only friends and family local to Whitchurch but many friends and work colleagues from around the world.

"Dad grew up in Whitchurch and although he spent most of his life travelling, he always loved coming home.