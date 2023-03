Green End, Whitchurch. Picture: Google Maps

One appliance was scrambled from the north Shropshire town's fire station to the car park at Green End, Green End Parade, at 5.37pm on Tuesday.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "One saloon vehicle was severely damaged by fire in car park. The fire was extinguished by crews using breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet."