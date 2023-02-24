Notification Settings

Exercise equipment in Whitchurch park criminally damaged as police launch appeal

By David Tooley

Police are investigating an incident where exercise equipment in a public park was criminally damaged.

Officers in Whitchurch are appealing for information after the incident at Jubilee Park in Whitchurch someone overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

PC Ben Jones of Whitchurch police's safer neighbourhood team, said: "Whitchurch SNT are currently investigating an incident of Criminal Damage that has occurred overnight between Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd February 2023 on Jubilee Park where some of the exercise equipment has been damaged.

"If you have any information in relation to this matter please email us on whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

