Officers in Whitchurch are appealing for information after the incident at Jubilee Park in Whitchurch someone overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.
PC Ben Jones of Whitchurch police's safer neighbourhood team, said: "Whitchurch SNT are currently investigating an incident of Criminal Damage that has occurred overnight between Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd February 2023 on Jubilee Park where some of the exercise equipment has been damaged.
"If you have any information in relation to this matter please email us on whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk"