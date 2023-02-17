BBC hunt for a bargain at Whitchurch auctioneers

Auctioneer Ashley Jones filming with presenter Eric Knowles

Antiques television host Eric Knowles along with popular experts Philip Serrell and Kate Bliss guided the teams during their visit to Trevanion Auctioneers in Whitchurch on Wednesday, February 15.

Bargain Hunt, which features two teams who compete to make the most profit after buying and selling antiques, visited the auctioneers to record four shows to be broadcast later in the year..

Associate Director at Trevanion, Ashley Jones, who was also auctioneer on the day of the shoot, said: "It was great to have the crew and contestants from Bargain Hunt join us for our auction.

"It was a busy day and fun to see the reactions of the teams as they experienced the thrills and spills of the auction room, but I’m under strict instructions not to give away any spoilers!’

Four programmes were filmed on the day and they are due to air on BBC One in early summer.