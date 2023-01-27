Pupils get water safety lessons from experts

Pupils at Whitchurch C of E Junior School, were joined by members of West Mercia Search & Rescue and safety ambassador Kirsty Walsh to speak about water safety.

Youngsters at both Whitchurch Junior and Whitchurch Infants schools were visited by safety campaigner Kirsty Walsh and members of West Mercia Search and Rescue.

Part of the visit was encouraging the pupils to complete the online water safety course.

Kirsty, whose husband Shane died in 2017 after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury, is an ambassador for the search and rescue team, and has worked tirelessly to spread the message of safety around water.

During the visits the pupils were told about the work of the team, given demonstrations of how to use a throwline, and were able to take part in a question and answer session.

Kirsty said: "The Year 5 and 6 students had an assembly from myself and the team, firstly informing them of the team and the work they do before moving onto water safety, which included the Home and Dry campaign and key water safety information. They were then shown a demonstration of how to use a throwline."

She said the pupils had shared their own knowledge and asked plenty of questions.

Kirsty added: "At the infants school we spoke to a group of reception children about water safety and how to float if they fell into open water.

"The students and team practised the starfish floating technique. The students were engaged and shared their own learning experiences of a 'naughty bus' who fell into water.

"Then in the afternoon the students worked together to have a go at throwing a rope to try and get the 'naughty bus' out of water.

"It was fabulous to see how the children linked what they were being told to the learning within the classroom."