Watch out for Shropshire B road potholes hidden after heavy rain, warn police

Potholes are a constant problem

Officers say that the Whitchurch area was particularly heavily hit by the downpour and drivers should look out for standing water on B roads in the area.

PCSO David Andrew, of the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "If you plan on heading out today then please be aware that there is a lot of standing water on the roads after the heavy rains last night. B roads around the Whitchurch rural especially.

"Also keep in mind that it is pothole season and these will now be not so easy to spot and avoid."