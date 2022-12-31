Notification Settings

Watch out for Shropshire B road potholes hidden after heavy rain, warn police

Police have warned drivers to beware of standing water on the roads hiding potholes after heavy rains in Shropshire on Friday night.

Potholes are a constant problem

Officers say that the Whitchurch area was particularly heavily hit by the downpour and drivers should look out for standing water on B roads in the area.

PCSO David Andrew, of the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "If you plan on heading out today then please be aware that there is a lot of standing water on the roads after the heavy rains last night. B roads around the Whitchurch rural especially.

"Also keep in mind that it is pothole season and these will now be not so easy to spot and avoid."

He added: "Take care, drive to the condition of the road and have a very Happy New Year."

