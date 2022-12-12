Farmworker says there was never a bad word between him and boss found dead in slurry pit

Ruthin Coroner's Court : Google Street View

John Charles Barnett, 90, from Tybroughton, near Whitchurch, was discovered on January 2, 2020, in the slurry pit at his farm by a police diver. His overturned mobility scooter was a short distance away.

On the second day of the inquest into his death a farm worker - accused at the inquest by Mr Barnett's daughter of harming him - told the coroner that the elderly man was “like a second dad to me.”

Nigel Byrne, 50, told senior coroner, Mr John Gittins sitting at a court in Ruthin, North Wales, that he had started working at John Barnett’s farm on the North Wales-Shropshire border from the age of 15.

“I wouldn’t really say there were any bad times at all. We never argued at all. We always got on, always banter between us. He was like a second dad to me,” Mr Byrne said.

When asked if he had harmed the farmer Mr Byrne said: "No, I certainly haven’t.”

Mr Barnett had visited a solicitor at Chester with his children on the day of his death and changed his will - bequeathing £20,000 to Mr Byrne but leaving the rest of his estate including a house to his family.

Solicitor Louise Eccleston said he was leaving a sum to Mr Byrne because the pensioner said he had been “such a good lad” but didn’t want him to have his house or buildings.

Mr Byrne said he worked for ten days following the tragedy before Mr Barnett’s son, Robert, had made him redundant after 32 years.

Mr Byrne said the pensioner had been through some “dark” times after the death of his wife.

Barrister Joseph Hart, for the Mr Barnett’s family, asked Mr Byrne: ”You know something you are not telling us about how Charlie came to be in the lagoon?”

He suggested Mr Byrne “lost his temper” because he thought Mr Barnett had gone to change his will, something the farmworker denied.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jonathan Metcalfe said it wasn’t possible to determine how Mr Barnett became immersed in the slurry pit at his home. However, there were no overtly suspicious injuries to suggest a violent assault or extensive dragging or handling of his body.

A police diver found the body about 13ft away from an overturned mobility scooter.

Previously Jennifer Parry-Jones, of St Asaph, suggested Mr Byrne had harmed her father because he had changed his will in favour of his family.

The inquest heard that in 2012 another will had left Mr Byrne Mr Barnett’s interest in a farmhouse and almost 60 acres of land.

No criminal charge has followed the tragedy.