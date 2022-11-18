Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Welsh Triple Harp feature on popular TV programme

By Sue AustinWhitchurchPublished:

A Welsh Triple Harp that resides at a Powys County Council museum has appeared on a popular daytime television programme.

Award-winning harpist Gareth Swindail-Parry gives Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Raskin-Sharp a lesson on how to play the Welsh Triple Harp at the Radnorshire Museum.
Award-winning harpist Gareth Swindail-Parry gives Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Raskin-Sharp a lesson on how to play the Welsh Triple Harp at the Radnorshire Museum.

The special item, which can be found at the Radnorshire Museum in Llandrindod Wells, featured on an episode of BBC One’s Bargain Hunt.

The popular programme, which sees two pairs of contestants buying antiques from shops or a fair and then sell them in an auction for profit, visited the museum to film the harp.

As part of the visit, staff at Radnorshire Museum and Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Raskin-Sharp were treated to a performance by award-winning Welsh Triple Harpist Gareth Swindail-Parry.

Presenter Natasha then spoke to Radnorshire Museum curator Lorna Steel about the harp, which belonged to prominent Victorian musician John Roberts and was presented to the museum by his family in the 1950s.

Filming of the episode took place in May when the programme took contestants to the antiques fair that was held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a Prosperous Powys, said: “We were delighted to be asked to see this special item feature in Bargain Hunt. The film crew were very professional and everyone was in awe of Gareth’s performance.

“It is great to have one of our museums featured on Bargain Hunt and to see part of our Welsh cultural heritage promoted on national television.”

The episode can still be viewed on BBC iPlayer by searching Bargain Hunt.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News