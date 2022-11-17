Notification Settings

Lane closed as car crashes into central reservation on A41

By Megan JonesWhitchurchPublished: Comments

Emergency services called to the A41 after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A41 near Whitchurch after a vehicle collided with the central reservation. Photo: North Shrops SNT
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were called to the scene on the A41 northbound near Whitchurch, between Heath Road and Tilstock Road roundabout just after 8.30am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Whitchurch stations, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The incident involved one vehicle that had collided with the central reservation.

As of 9.34am, one lane remained closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

There are no current reports of casualties. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

