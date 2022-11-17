Lane closed as car crashes into central reservation on A41

Emergency services were called to the A41 near Whitchurch after a vehicle collided with the central reservation. Photo: North Shrops SNT

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were called to the scene on the A41 northbound near Whitchurch, between Heath Road and Tilstock Road roundabout just after 8.30am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Whitchurch stations, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The incident involved one vehicle that had collided with the central reservation.

⚠️ Officers currently on scene at an RTC A41 NB between Heath Road and Tilstock Road roundabouts. 1 lane temporarily closed whilst vehicle is recovered. Please pass with care. pic.twitter.com/j9wHAgVd5y — North Shrops SNT (@NorthShropCops) November 17, 2022

As of 9.34am, one lane remained closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle.