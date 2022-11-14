Free tea and toast for pensioners at Whitchurch Friday drop-in

Tea and toast

The Pearl Yards senior citizens club. in Green End, Whitchurch, is open several days a week, running events from whist drives to photography and 'knit and natter'.

Chairman Marge Huxley said members had decided to help people who may be struggling with their bills with a Friday drop-in.

"There will be free tea and coffee and toast or biscuits and the chance for people to socialise," she said.

"We will play some games, maybe do some light exercises, just have a morning when people can get together.

"We are lucky that we have a lot of support from local businesses and Rotary so we will be able to provide the free tea and toast."