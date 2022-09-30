The roadworks are planned in Whitchurch

Work is set to be carried out at Tilstock Roundabout, Tilstock Road and the A525 in Whitchurch, starting on Monday.

Work will include repairs to the road and related maintenance to improve the road and make it safer for all road users.

During the work, road closures will be in place from 9.30am on Monday, October 3, until late on Friday, October 7.

A diversion will be in place and access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

The work will be completed in phases and be dependent on weather and other conditions.

Signs will be erected prior to work starting, and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.