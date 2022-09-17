Shropshire mum tells of 'emotional' visit to Queen's lying in state

Jenny standing in the queue

Jenny Evans, from Quina Brook, near Whixall, travelled to London on Thursday morning with her mum, Ruth Davies from Wem.

The pair wanted to be there in person to thank Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her life of service and to deliver hand-made letters of condolence.

They arrived in London at around 9.10am where they went to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers and drawings from Jenny's younger daughters.

Jenny putting flowers down for The Queen

At 11.30am they then made the long trek – travelling over an hour – to join the end of the queue in Tower Bridge, which was around three miles long.

Jenny standing in the queue to see The Queen with police officers

Jenny said: "Although it was seven hours [time spent queuing] it didn't seem that long. Everyone was talking and having food – all day you were chatting to everybody.

"Ever since I was a little girl my parents have been royalists. We went to William and Kate's wedding and my mum travelled for Princess Diana's funeral.

"I said to mum it's a day I'll remember for the rest of my life.

"I'm really pleased we went and I won't be able to do this again."

Ruth

On entering Westminster Abbey, Jenny said that some people around her were crying, some bowed their heads and others could be seen silent in prayer.

"I've never been in Westminster Abbey; I went in and walked up the step and turned to Mum and said 'wow' – I had goosebumps," Jenny added.

"It felt really emotional and lots of people were in tears. I had a tear in my eye."

Ruth at Buckingham Palace

Jenny's young daughters, aged seven and five, drew a picture of The Queen and her corgis, which Jenny delivered to Buckingham Palace on the day.

Her youngest daughter has recently adopted a guinea pig, Jenny said, and has named it Lilibet – short for Elizabeth – in honour of the late monarch.

There was a sombre mood around the palace, Jenny added, the likes of which she has never experienced before.