The 'fluke' photograph that won Whitchurch-based amateur photographer special charity prize

By Paul JenkinsWhitchurch

A Whitchurch based amateur photographer will have an unexpected 'super shot' highlighted on the calendar of a charity that is close to her heart.

Kathryn Goddard, with her photo of two tigers at Chester Zoo.
Kathryn Goddard, with her photo of two tigers at Chester Zoo.

Kathryn Goddard is one of the winners in the National Kidney Federation (NFK) 2023 Calendar Competition.

She submitted an unusual picture of two tigers at Chester Zoo play-fighting and was amazed to find it chosen as the August photograph.

Kathryn lost her grandmother in 2016 to renal failure and also has a friend, Claire Yeomans, who had a kidney transplant and suggested she entered the competition.



"It's a dream come true for me," Kathryn said. "This was a fluke shot, I expected to get reflection from the glass, but I ended up catching the two tigers fighting within the water. I never thought in a million years that it would be going nationwide to raise money for charity.

“I lost my late grandmother in 2016 to renal failure, so this has a personal meaning for me.

"Every penny goes towards the charity getting better treatments and equipment for the patients of renal related illnesses, as well as providing patient support services during the difficult times. Every penny counts for them.”

The 28-year-old has had a passion for photography for over ten years and hopes to eventually pursue a career in the field. She also intends to actively promote the work of the NFK

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

