Multi-million pound scheme for new swimming pool set to get go-ahead

Whitchurch swimming pool

The pool could be open by 2025 if councillors vote for the plans next week.

An eight-week public consultation has shown overwhelming public support for a new swimming centre, which will feature a six-lane 25m pool with a movable floor, a 35-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café.

It would be built on the same site as the current swimming centre, which has been closed since March 2020.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We are keen to open this excellent swimming and leisure centre to people in an around Whitchurch by 2025.

“There has been a swell of public support in response to our consultation and we are determined to make our vision a reality as soon as we are able. A key priority for Shropshire Council is to improve health and wellbeing at all stages of life and increasing participation in physical activity across the community is crucial to this.”

Last summer councillors heard that a new centre would be the most viable and cost-effective way to replace the current centre, which has not been able to reopen since the pandemic began.

Since the pool’s closure in March 2020, investigations to identify the cause of an ongoing leak at the facility and the practicalities of carrying out repair works show that the swimming pool defects are such that it cannot reopen.