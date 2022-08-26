Notification Settings

Full fibre broadband is rolled out in Whitchurch

By Sue AustinWhitchurchPublished:

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, met with Freedom Fibre to see first-hand the installation of new fibre to the premises in Whitchurch.

Helen Morgan MP gets a bird's eye view of the work
Broadband services in and around Whitchurch are still reliant on copper phoneline-based technology, with some homes and businesses having internet speeds as low as 10Mbps. With the installation of Freedom Fibre’s full-fibre network, homes and businesses will soon be able to enjoy internet speeds in excess of 500Mbps.

After the visit Helen Morgan said: “Residents and businesses in North Shropshire face some of the slowest internet speeds in the country. It is fantastic to see investment in vital digital infrastructure in North Shropshire.

“I will continue to meet with telecoms and internet service providers and to campaign for improved services for all of North Shropshire, especially those who are most remote and rural.”

Gavin Brown, Freedom Fibre’s Head of Mobilisation, said: “We were delighted to be able to show Helen the roll-out of the full-fibre network in Whitchurch first-hand. Our build plans are progressing well and we look forward to connecting our first residents this autumn.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

