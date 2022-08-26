Full fibre broadband is rolled out in Whitchurch

Helen Morgan MP gets a bird's eye view of the work

Broadband services in and around Whitchurch are still reliant on copper phoneline-based technology, with some homes and businesses having internet speeds as low as 10Mbps. With the installation of Freedom Fibre’s full-fibre network, homes and businesses will soon be able to enjoy internet speeds in excess of 500Mbps.

After the visit Helen Morgan said: “Residents and businesses in North Shropshire face some of the slowest internet speeds in the country. It is fantastic to see investment in vital digital infrastructure in North Shropshire.

“I will continue to meet with telecoms and internet service providers and to campaign for improved services for all of North Shropshire, especially those who are most remote and rural.”