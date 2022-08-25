Geronimo! Shropshire girl, six, becomes UK's youngest skydiver with jump from 12,000ft

** UPDATED CAPTION ** Gary Bradshaw / CATERS NEWS (PICTURED Lola-Jo and instructor Magic Mike during the skydive) With nerves of steel and passion for adrenaline, this little girl has become the UK's youngest sky diver by jumping from 12 THOUSAND FT at just SIX years old. Lola-Jo Guildford-Bradshaw, 6, from Whitchurch, Shropshire, became the UK's youngest sky diver on the 6th of August 2022, after she had been pestering her dad Gary Bradshaw, 33, for months to take her over to Denmark to do her first sky dive. Gary, a sky diving instructor, started diving in 2015 after leaving the army he got a bit bored and even with his initial fear of heights he decided to go sky diving, and since then he's never looked back. Due to the sky diving age laws in the UK, Gary and Lola-Jo had to travel over to Denmark to do the skydive, Gary was so impressed with his daughter's fearless attitude who has been around sky diving her whole life and has always dreamed of doing her first dive. SEE CATERS COPY

Lola-Jo Guildford-Bradshaw, from Whitchurch, embarked on the daredevil stunt after pestering her dad Gary Bradshaw to take her to Scandinavia to do her first jump.

Sky diving instructor Gary, aged 33, started diving in 2015 after leaving the army, even though he had a fear of heights.

Due to the sky diving age laws in the UK, Gary and Lola-Jo had to travel to Denmark to do the jump.

Gary was so impressed with his daughter's brave attitude. He said: "It was amazing, she was absolutely fearless, there were grown men on the plane who were terrified, and my little girl couldn't wait to jump.

"The sky dive was at Dropzone Denmark and was around 12,000ft. We went up with a great sky diving instructor who goes by the name of Magic Mike.

"She's always had nerves of steel, she's grown up around sky diving and as soon as she could go in a wind tunnel she was in there at three years old, to see what she's doing at such a young age with absolutely no fear is amazing, I couldn't of imagined doing that when I was a kid! I was quite nervous myself."

Being described as 'full of beans', daredevil Lola-Jo explained: "I start off a little bit scared but I'm also really excited when I'm doing it.

"It is all fun, but flying the parachute and spinning are my favourite parts. I've never done one and I really wanted to do it, my friends said it was awesome.

"I want two jobs, one to work in a cafe and the other to do skydiving at the weekends."

Gary added: "When she landed there was no hesitation from her, she was instantly like next stop Legoland! She just wanted to keep going it was great, anytime I ask her she still says that it was the best moment of the holiday and is now pestering me for her next chance to sky dive.

"I think a lot of people have this idea that sky diving is a thrilling experience which gives this crazy buzz and maybe it does for others, but for me it's just mind blowing and when you're up there, it's so peaceful and amazing to look out across the land.

"I filmed my footage on a Go Pro and took the pictures with a Sony stills camera, Magic Mike got the other footage by the use of a hand cam and his Go Pro."

Proud mum, Lora Guildford, aged 44, a personal trainer, said: “Lola-Jo has always been a live wire, she’s full of beans and is so confident. I’m so proud of her.

“Her dad is a skydiver, and since she’s been old enough, he has taken her training in the wind tunnels, and she has been keen to do it for a couple of years.

“She’s had a lot of training and has travelled the country with her dad to different drop zones. She’s confident enough to say what she does and doesn’t want to do.