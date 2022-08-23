Community run pub praised for people power looks forward to bank holiday fun day

Helen Morgan MP behind the bar

The White Lion in Ash Magna was bought by the community in 2017. This weekend it is holding a fun day on Sunday as part of the village's Ash Fest weekend.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan recently visited the pub where she practised her pint pulling and praised people power as well as meeting the manager Shaun Embrey.

“Shaun, his team and the local community have all done a fantastic job at the White Lion and deserve plaudits for not only saving a historic pub but turning it into such a success. It just proves the strength of people power in North Shropshire.

“Events like Ash Fest are also great as they provide a much-needed boost for the local economy by attracting visitors and trade.”

The Lib Dem MP was delighted to have the chance to pour two of the best-known beers brewed in North Shropshire, Shropshire Gold, brewed by Salopian in Hadnall, and Station Bitter, made by Stonehouse in Oswestry.

“The only thing better than a local pub is a community-owned local pub stocked with some of North Shropshire’s finest ale – so it was an honour to be invited behind the bar."

The White Lion has been at the heart of the Ash community for over 250 years.

In 2017, with the retirement of long-standing owners, the local community took the opportunity to raise money to purchase The White Lion and do some refurbishment, including the creation of a wild-flower beer garden.

Over 170 people bought shares, raising over £220,000 to make The White Lion North Shropshire’s first community-owned pub. This was further supported by grant and loan support from The Plunkett Foundation through their ‘More than a Pub’ programme.

"This has enabled the Lion to keep roaring, and we go from strength to strength," Shaun said.

Ash Fest runs across the bank holiday weekend.

As well as the fun day at the pub there will be events at the village hall, Ash Barn and the Vicarage Garden.