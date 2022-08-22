Old Woolworths could become shopping arcade

The town's old Woolworths, more recently the former Poundstretcher store is in a conservation area of the town and, although the building is not itself a listed building, there are several examples of Grade II listed buildings within the immediate vicinity of the site.

Agents for the developer says the proposed new St Mary's Arcade in the High Street would provide a retail arcade which would provide space for six small independent retail units.

It is proposed that the upper level of the building would be remodelled to provide residential apartments.

Developers say that an external landscaped space is proposed to provide external amenity space for residents and an approach to the building from St Mary’s Street.

"The proposed space would incorporate planting and new trees which would help to attract wildlife such as birds and

insects, boosting the biodiversity of the area.

"Planting could be provided in raised planters, meaning that they could be easily maintained possibly by residents."

New cobble stone setts, laid in a radial pattern to match that seen across Whitchurch, would be incorporated

to the communal garden space, as well as to the front of the building, opposite Whitchurch Heritage Centre."

This Design & Access Statement accompanies an application

for Planning Permission in a conservation area for the

redevelopment of the existing building and adjoining land at

13-17 High Street in Whitchurch to provide retail units and 17