Dog who escaped kennels prompting four-day search returns home to family

Wally returns home

The dog, named Wally, was reported missing from private kennels near Whitchurch last week, prompting a four-day search for the animal until he was found in a garden in Whixall on Friday.

There, it was encouraged into a garage and secured until police officers were able to collect him and him back to kennels.

Canine Capture UK CIC, civilian experts who were called in to help West Mercia Police locate the animal, confirmed the 'wonderful news' on social media on Thursday afternoon.

They thanked the team at West Mercia Police, Lost Dog Capture and the local community for their support in his return.

The post reads: "Wonderful news for Wally. Wally is home.

"After some very lengthy discussions regarding Wally’s situation he has returned home.

"Thank you to the member of the community who showed Wally a kind hand and managed to encourage him back into safety.

"Thank you to West Mercia Police for communicating with us and being open to understanding Wally’s circumstances.

"Thank you to Lost Dog Capture Team for your support as always and assistance as always.

"Thank you to the local community for your support and caring for Wally.

"And most of all thank you from Wally. Welcome home Wally, be happy and stay safe.

"It is imperative that trained professional help is sought from the start with regard to nervous lost dogs.

"They need a different approach to ensure that they are not misunderstood.