Call for 'different approach' to catch nervous lost dogs after bull terrier drama

Wally the dog was captured last Friday after a large-scale search operation

A Staffordshire bull terrier cross was reported missing from private kennels near Whitchurch last week, prompting a four-day search for the animal.

West Mercia Police confirmed the dog had been boarding at the kennels since July 16, following an incident where a police handler was bitten.

While police officers had been on the case since day one, civilian experts from Canine Capture were called in to help locate the animal in the latter stages of the search.

The dog, Wally, was found 'safe and well' in a garden in Whixall last Friday, and has since been taken back to kennels.

A spokesperson from the civilian group Canine Capture said: "It is imperative that trained professional help is sought from the start with regard to nervous lost dogs.

"They need a different approach to ensure that they are not misunderstood.