Popular Whitchurch arts and street festival returning this year after two year break

By Paul Jenkins

A popular arts and street festival in Whitchurch which also promotes sustainability and care for the environment is being held again after a two year break. The Whitchurch Blackberry Fair will return to the town centre and surrounding roads on Saturday October 1 and organisers are looking for volunteers to help marshal the event and donations towards the £30,000 it costs to run it.

The Whitchurch Blackberry Fair will return on Saturday October 1.
Running since 2007, the festival also features an art trail and an artisan market featuring the best of food and produce from the area, as well as a Wild at Heart section which aims to help bring about change in the community for each other and the planet.

This year, there will be a Beat the Street event where musicians and buskers can bring their guitar or musical instrument and sing to the crowds.

There will also be over five stages featuring anything from professional street artists to kora players and concert pianists, sea shanties and folk music.

From a literary point of view, there will be story telling in the library, poetry slams and inspirational speakers.

One of the organisers, Steve Chapman said the fair had become a popular event in Whitchurch and a staple of the town's art scene whilst promoting environmental issues and sustainability in today's society.

For more information on the festival, to volunteer or donate towards the running costs, go to www.blackberryfair.co.uk or e-mail rusticactor@gmail.com

