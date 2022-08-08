Popular Whitchurch arts and street festival returning this year after two year break

The Whitchurch Blackberry Fair will return on Saturday October 1.

Running since 2007, the festival also features an art trail and an artisan market featuring the best of food and produce from the area, as well as a Wild at Heart section which aims to help bring about change in the community for each other and the planet.

This year, there will be a Beat the Street event where musicians and buskers can bring their guitar or musical instrument and sing to the crowds.

There will also be over five stages featuring anything from professional street artists to kora players and concert pianists, sea shanties and folk music.

From a literary point of view, there will be story telling in the library, poetry slams and inspirational speakers.

One of the organisers, Steve Chapman said the fair had become a popular event in Whitchurch and a staple of the town's art scene whilst promoting environmental issues and sustainability in today's society.