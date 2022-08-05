Notification Settings

Firefighters from three counties at major house blaze

By Sue AustinWhitchurchPublished:

Firefighters from Shropshire joined colleagues from across the Cheshire border to fight a major blaze at a house in Malpas.

Police closed Love Lane, Malpas
No-one was hurt in the fire but the house in the town's Love Lane suffered major damage and roads were closed in the emergency operation.

Emergency services were called at 12.30pm on Thursday and fire crews arrived to find flames through the roof of the house.

At the height of the fire eight fire crews fought to get the blaze under control from the outside of the large property with strong winds fanning the flames.

They pumped water from the home's swimming pool to help in the firefighting.

Whitchurch fire crew joined others from Cheshire and north Wales.

With the fire still not under control by 6pm relief fire crews from across the counties were brought in with some remaining at the house overnight.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said; "Firefighters removed an internal wall lining on the first and second floors of the property. The crews continued to work through the night, salvaging items, removing roof tiles and wall lining. Overnight crews damped the affected areas and use a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The incident was reduced to one pump just before 6am on Friday and a fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

