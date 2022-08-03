Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt for missing 'dangerous' dog in Shropshire enters third day

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A hunt for a dog that the police have described as "dangerous" is continuing today.

Picture: Shropshire Police
Picture: Shropshire Police

West Mercia Police confirmed that their officers are still looking for the male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross in the Hollinwood and surrounding area of the county.

Officers have not said why they consider the dog to be so dangerous but they have carried out "extensive searches in the village of Hollinwood, Shropshire and surrounding areas". They also say it escaped from kennels in Whitchurch, on Monday.

Yesterday they worked with Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service on the drone search.

Officers are asking communities to be vigilant and were advising people if they see the animal to not approach it and instead dial 999 quoting incident 475 i of 1 August.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News