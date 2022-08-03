Police hunt for missing 'dangerous' dog in Shropshire enters third day

Picture: Shropshire Police

West Mercia Police confirmed that their officers are still looking for the male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross in the Hollinwood and surrounding area of the county.

Officers have not said why they consider the dog to be so dangerous but they have carried out "extensive searches in the village of Hollinwood, Shropshire and surrounding areas". They also say it escaped from kennels in Whitchurch, on Monday.

Yesterday they worked with Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service on the drone search.