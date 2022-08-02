'Dangerous' dog remains on the loose in Shropshire as cops use drone in 'extensive search'

Photo: Shropshire Police

Police in the county say a drone was used in an attempt to find the male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross in the Hollinwood and surrounding area of the county.

Police have not said why they consider the dog to be so dangerous but they have carried out "extensive searches in the village of Hollinwood, Shropshire and surrounding areas".

Officers worked with Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service on the drone search.

"Unfortunately, there haven’t been any further sightings so we urge communities to remain vigilant," a spokesman said.

"This dog is dangerous. If you see it, please do not approach and instead dial 999 quoting incident 475 i of 1 August."

Earlier in the day police said they were asking communities to be vigilant after a dog escaped from local kennels in Whitchurch, Shropshire yesterday (August 1).