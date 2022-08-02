Notification Settings

'Dangerous' dog on the loose after escaping from Shropshire kennels

By Megan Howe

Police officers have urged people to 'be vigilant' after a 'dangerous' dog escaped from kennels in Shropshire.

Photo: Shropshire Cops


West Mercia Police issued the warning via their Shropshire Cops Facebook page earlier today and have urged people to stay alert.

Officers have said the dog is a male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross and has been labelled 'dangerous'.

He escaped from kennels in Whitchurch yesterday and was last seen near to Hollinswood in Telford at around 8.50am this morning.

Officers have asked the public not to approach the dog but to report sightings to West Mercia Police by dialling 999 quoting incident number 475 i of August 1.

