Motorcyclist seriously injured in roundabout crash

By Dominic Robertson

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing on a roundabout, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place on the roundabout for the A41 and A425 in Whitchurch at around 2.20pm yesterday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident – which they said did not involve any other vehicles.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured after coming off their bike on the A41/ A525 roundabout in Whitchurch.

"At around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon a motorcyclist came off their bike as they navigated the roundabout suffering serious injuries that required hospital treatment. No other vehicles were involved.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or may have captured it on dash-cam, is asked to get in touch by visiting https://orlo.uk/7Tk6M quoting incident 363i of 31 July 2022."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

