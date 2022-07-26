Two Shropshire banks to close in latest cuts

Whitchurch town centre

Whitchurch will lose its branch in November, followed by Cleobury Mortimer in January. Llandrindod Wells branch will also close in January.

The latest closure notice from Lloyds Banking Group says 66 outlets are set to close across England, Northern Ireland, and Wales between October and February 2023 - 48 Lloyds Bank branches and 18 Halifax outlets.

It means bank customers will lose access to 133 Lloyds Bank branches, 50 Halifax outlets, and 19 Bank of Scotland branches by the end of January. The banking group said visits to the latest 66 branches due to close have fallen by 60 per cent on average in the past five years.

Barclays, TSB and HSBC are also closing branches.