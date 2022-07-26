Notification Settings

Two Shropshire banks to close in latest cuts

By Sue Austin

Two Lloyds bank branches in Shropshire are to close.

Whitchurch town centre
Whitchurch town centre

Whitchurch will lose its branch in November, followed by Cleobury Mortimer in January. Llandrindod Wells branch will also close in January.

The latest closure notice from Lloyds Banking Group says 66 outlets are set to close across England, Northern Ireland, and Wales between October and February 2023 - 48 Lloyds Bank branches and 18 Halifax outlets.

It means bank customers will lose access to 133 Lloyds Bank branches, 50 Halifax outlets, and 19 Bank of Scotland branches by the end of January. The banking group said visits to the latest 66 branches due to close have fallen by 60 per cent on average in the past five years.

Barclays, TSB and HSBC are also closing branches.

Later this week the Mount Pleasant branch of Lloyds in Shrewsbury will close and earlier this month the banking giant announced Welshpool will lose its branch in January. The Welsh town, which will be without a High Street bank, has been promised a banking hub.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

