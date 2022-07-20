Shropshire lake site tightens security after staff abused

Alderford Lake

The owners of Alderford Lake near Whitchurch say no alcohol can be taken onto the site and bag searches will be made on entry.

Under 18s will now have to be accompanied by an over 25 adult.

A spokesperson for the attraction said: "Unfortunately our team, and a small number of customers, have suffered so much abuse over the last two weeks, we have no other option than tightening our security measures.

"Alderford strives to be a family destination, we love watching families come together, enjoy the lake, and activities, to make special memories which will last forever.

"We appreciate this will frustrate many people. However, whilst 95 per cent of our customers are amazing, unfortunately it’s those small minority that ruin it for everyone else."

The new rules say that any persons aged between 12-17 will need an adult aged at least 25 with them at all times while on site. At least one adult aged 25+ must attend with every four minors.

"Challenge 25 will be implemented so please ensure you have ID," said the spokesperson.

"No alcohol can be brought onsite at any time. Alcohol can be purchased from our outlets, where challenge 25 and lake entry can be monitored."

Bag searches will be conducted by a team of security guards before visitors enter, and glass or metal food accessories will not be allowed through admissions - this includes perfume and food stored in glass containers.

"Picnics are still welcome just please bring disposable or re-usable plastic food storage and condiments," added the spokesperson.

"We apologise to those good kids out there, because there are lots of them that just genuinely want to come and enjoy the facility, but for everyone’s sake enough is enough.