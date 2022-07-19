Darren Beale, managing director of Vistry Partnerships West Midlands; Wayne Gethings, chief executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, and Shropshire councillor Dean Carroll

Construction is underway at the Pauls Moss Housing and Health Hub, which will feature 71 self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s, and a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider Whitchurch community.

The new development will also feature a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme. The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and local GPs are working in partnership to deliver the £19.1m development.

Pauls Moss was shortlisted earlier this year for a Local Government Chronicle Award and has now been shortlisted for ‘Best Partnership’ at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

An artist's impression of the finished development

The nomination commended the project for its innovative approach, meeting both the housing and health needs of the local population, and incredible partnership working by multiple organisations.

Construction firm Vistry Partnerships North Midlands, responsible for the build, is providing employment and apprenticeship opportunities for local people.

Wayne Gethings, group chief executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “It is fantastic news that our efforts to regenerate and transform the Pauls Moss site have been recognised. We are still in the early stages of the build, but the fact that the project has already been nominated for two national awards is testament to the hard work that is being undertaken by all partners.

“We hope that Pauls Moss will prove to be a template for housing and health services coming together for the benefit of all residents.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “We are delighted to see Pauls Moss shortlisted in this category. So many people have contributed down the years to getting us to this point where we are now in the construction phase.

“Once work is completed on site, I have no doubt that the Pauls Moss Housing & Health Hub will quickly establish itself as a valuable community asset.”

Claire Parker, director of partnerships and place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “This recognition is certainly well deserved. It is an excellent example of partnership working and more widely highlights the incredible work of Churchmere Medical Group who have been doing so much to support people’s health and wellbeing.

“As Whitchurch’s population continues to grow, this new health centre will mean the practice can continue to meet the ever-increasing health and care needs of patients in what is going to be a fantastic new building for local people.”