Whitchurch petrol stations leading the way in price drop.

DA Roberts Fuels Ltd operate out of Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch and have dropped the price of a litre of unleaded by four pence to 174.9 and diesel by three pence to 186.9.

They have seen a 10-per-cent increase in footfall to the site and have pledged to keep the prices at the same level at least over the weekend, or even lower should the fuel market drop again.

Finance manager Ricky Allman said they believed in passing the drop in wholesale fuel prices onto the customer and have a system worked out which tells them how low they can go whilst still making a profit.

He said: "We have always been a busy garage, we get loyal customers who don't go anywhere else so we believe in being fair with them when we can and passing on the saving when the market drops. We are still making a profit, albeit a smaller one but we also have the other side of the business delivering fuel to hauliers, farmers and the like where the boot is on the other foot really as we run23 vehicles and cover a 30=mile-radius. "I have been here seven years and don't think I have seen fuel prices as high as they have been in recent weeks - this time last year motorists were paying a lot less for fuel, as much as a pound less.

"There have been queues today and a noticeable increase in traffic - we have pledged to keep the prices at least for the weekend and review things then but we will certainly continue to try to keep them lower as the market dictates."

Ricky said the company is in the process of signing a new contract with Essar Oil using the Ellesmere Port Refinery and would be closed on July 25 and 26, re-opening on July 27.

Their stance won praise from Telford based businessman Andy Carloman from Stand Up to Fuel Prices - UK Wide who organised a protest on the M54 on Monday morning.

He posted a picture on Facebook of the forecourt, and also that of Victoria Garage, Whitchurch where fuel is currently 176.9 for unleaded and 187.9 for diesel.