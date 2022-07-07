Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vistry staff take to the skies above Shropshire to help Papyrus

By Matthew PanterWhitchurchPublished:

A group of office workers are set to take the plunge to raise money for charity.

Members of the Vistry team who are preparing for a skydive in Shropshire
Members of the Vistry team who are preparing for a skydive in Shropshire

Ten employees of Vistry, including Housebuilding chief executive Keith Carnegie, will jump out of a plane above Tilstock Airfield in Shropshire in aid of suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Keith and the employees from Vistry’s Mercia region want to raise £8,000 for their charity of the year, which provides support to young people struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

The skydive will take place at the Skydive Tilstock Freefall Club, near Whitchurch, on August 5.

Keith said: “This isn’t a usual Vistry fundraiser and completely out of all our comfort zones, but it is completely worth it to raise much-needed funds for our charity of the year, Papyrus. It’s a fantastic opportunity for members of our team to enjoy the unique thrill of skydiving while raising money for an extremely worthwhile cause."

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News