Members of the Vistry team who are preparing for a skydive in Shropshire

Ten employees of Vistry, including Housebuilding chief executive Keith Carnegie, will jump out of a plane above Tilstock Airfield in Shropshire in aid of suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Keith and the employees from Vistry’s Mercia region want to raise £8,000 for their charity of the year, which provides support to young people struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

The skydive will take place at the Skydive Tilstock Freefall Club, near Whitchurch, on August 5.