Police warning to boy racers over anti-social driving in Whitchurch

Police said one driver has been issued with a Section 59 order

The incident took place in Whitchurch, where the driver was given a Section 59 Order by police. It means if the individual is given a second within 12 months their car would be seized.

Police Community Support Officer Hannah Lister, who is part of the Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said they had been looking to deal anti-social driving in the town after complaints from residents.

She said: "Recently Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team have had numerous complaints about anti-social driving in and around the Whitchurch area.

"These have ranged from playing loud music out of vehicles, unnecessary revving of the engine, backfiring the vehicle.

"These cause some considerable annoyance and sometimes distress to members of the public.

"Last week myself and a colleague engaged with several drivers who were parked up in the offending area. We told them about residents complaints and warned them about repeating this behaviour.

"Under section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 we can give a warning to any driver who is seen to be driving anti-socially. If another is issued within 12 months- the car will be seized by police.

"Unfortunately one driver did not take heed to our warnings and a day after we engaged with the group this driver was seen to be driving very poorly and quite dangerously in a car park where pedestrians were out on foot.

"As such that driver has been issued with a section 59."

PCSO Lister called on residents to "report any anti-social driving issues as they are happening so officers can be deployed to the area".