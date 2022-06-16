Family pay tribute to 'kind and generous' father of four killed in van crash

The crash happened on the A525, close to the junction with the A539 near Whitchurch. Photo: Google

Lee Pemberton, aged 44, from the Rhos area of Wrexham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene on the A525 just after the junction for the A539 for Hanmer, near Whitchurch, at 5.45pm on Sunday.

Mr Pemberton's family issued a statement saying he was "extremely kind, generous and was always full of energy".

“Lee was the son of Paul and Karen," the family said.

"He had one brother and two sisters and are all from the Wrexham area.

"Lee was also a loving father to Ellie, Benny, Beau and Raya-Mae, who he sadly leaves behind.

"Lee and his partner Gemma have recently celebrated the birth of their first child, Raya-Mae who is only nine weeks old.

“Gemma and Lee loved their time together and have made very precious memories together as a family.

"Lee was extremely kind, generous and was always full of energy. He dedicated a lot of his time to his family and friends and was always helping others before himself. He really did have a good heart.

“Lee was employed as a construction worker where he travelled all over the country working on a number of different projects. He would often spend the week away working, but would always return to his family at weekends. Lee will be sadly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

“As a family we would like to thank all of the emergency services for their efforts and service over the past few days.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly on the A525 near the junction with the A539 for Hanmer, and involved Mr Pemberton's white Ford Transit van and a red Ford Focus.

Police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue coloured car, possibly a BMW or similar, which was travelling from the direction of Whitchurch towards Bangor-on-Dee just prior to the collision.

Anybody who may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22000406874.

In an earlier statement Sergeant Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Sadly, the male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene,"

"Just prior to the collision we believe a blue coloured car, possibly a BMW or similar, which was travelling from the direction of Whitchurch towards Bangor-on-Dee, had to take evasive action after being confronted by the van.

“I am appealing to the driver of that vehicle to please make contact with us to assist with our ongoing investigation.

“Equally I am also appealing to anybody who may have been travelling along the A525 around the time of the collision to make contact with us.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends, who are now being supported by a specially-trained Family Liaison Officer.”