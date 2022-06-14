Whitchurch dog trainer wins award for her work with pets

Dog Trainer Rachel Rodgers from Whitchurch who runs Nose to Trail (Pet Behaviour Service), with dogs Maisy and Rico

Rachel Rodgers, who lives on the outskirts of Whitchurch, has been named as the Best Dog Trainer & Behaviourist (North West).

The 32-year-old who runs her own business, Nose To Trail, was recognised in LUXlife magazine's Pet Product & Services Awards.

Rachel has been previously been named Dog Trainer of the Year 2020 - 2022 in the North England Prestige Awards and Clinical Animal Behaviourist of the Year 2021 by the Small Business Awards.

LUXlife launched the Pet Products and Services Awards several years ago and this year wanted to recognise those that have thrived despite uncertainty, grown despite overwhelming odds, and capitalised on any opportunity.

For Nose to Trail this related to Rachel's range of high quality online training courses, “No Nonsense Nosework” and “Let’s Get Sniffy”.

While she specialises in supporting dogs with established behaviour problems, such as separation anxiety and aggression, Rachel also offers online scent work courses which have been so popular people have attended from as far as the Netherlands and Sweden.

Rachel said: “Scent work is a rapidly growing part of the canine industry.

"By running my courses online to small groups and individuals, owners can join in around their other commitments without having to travel to a venue. It also enables dogs of any age, breed, or temperament to take part, something that many of my clients appreciate as their dog may bark if they had to be face to face with unfamiliar dogs and people in a strange place. We have all of the fun with none of the worries.”

Awards Coordinator Emma Pridmore said: "It is my pleasure to be able to offer you my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the rest of the year.”