Appeal for witnesses after crash near Whitchurch

No details have been given about casualties following the crash which happened on the A525 just after the junction for the A539 at Eglwys Cross.

Outbuildings at a farm were damaged in the collision.

It is not know how many casualties were involved but Wales Ambulance said that it sent paramedics went to the scene. The Wales Air Ambulance was also scrambled.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit, North Wales Police said “At approximately 5.45pm on Sunday North Wales Police and other Emergency Services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a red Ford Focus.”

“I would like to encourage anyone on the A525 around the time of the incident, who may have seen this collision or these vehicles to get in touch to assist in piecing together the sequence of events.”