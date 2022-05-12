Charity chief walks off into the sunset after 70 mile lap of Shropshire

Julia Baron and the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, who presented Julia with flowers at the finish line

Julia Baron, chief executive of Community Resource, carried out the walk to meet many of the causes helped over her near 23 year career and to raise much needed funds.

Julia said: “At the start of this challenge I was apprehensive about the number of miles I had committed to walking, but it has been the most incredible experience!

“This county is made up of amazing people and I’m so glad I was able to see and speak to many of them before I retire. I will really miss my work with Community Resource but I’m thrilled the money raised from this challenge will help to continue its important work.”

She thanked the people and organisations that welcomed, refreshed and shared their stories, and those who walked with and sponsored her. Her efforts have brought in more than £2,000 so far.

Julia was greeted at the finish line by Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and Community Resource patron, Anna Turner. She said: “Congratulations to Julia on an amazing effort, I hope she’s very proud of what’s she’s achieved.

“Julia has spent over 20 years of her career helping communities across Shropshire and she has made such a difference to people’s lives.

"She will be greatly missed, although I suspect even in retirement she will still find a way to help local people - once she’s had a well-earned rest!”

She was was greeted by friends and colleagues at Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, after crossing the finishing line at 3.15pm on Wednesday May 11.

The charity leader, who is stepping down at the end of August after nearly 23 years in charge, started her challenge from Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury on Wednesday May 4.

Julia walked 70.1 miles around the county on different sections of the Shropshire Way route, including Haughmond Abbey to Wem, Bishop’s Castle to Clun and Ironbridge to Wellington.

Along the way she stopped off at organisations and services that have been supported Community Resource and was joined on different stages of the route by local people who have been helped by or worked with the charity.

She also stopped off at Bishop’s Castle Community Food Bank, the National Trust’s Sunnycroft and the Lyneal Trust in Ellesmere.

The challenge, which was sponsored by Shifnal-based tech consultancy CTGFT Ltd, has raised more than £2,000 so far, with more than £1,000 collected online. People can still donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Juliasontheway

Community Resource supports people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.