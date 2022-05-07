Delivery driver invents address finding app after woe on the road

Spencer Taylor has launched the Dalus app

Spencer Taylor, from Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, took up a part time grocery delivery driver position with Tesco in Shrewsbury, nearly six years ago after taking a career break from corporate life in the tech industry.

He experienced an array of difficulties in finding addresses on his routes, which caused him stress, issues with safety - especially in the dark, and fuel and time wastage problems.

He knew his colleagues and countless others who drive for a living were facing the same difficulties in simply not having accurate enough ways to find the addresses.

In October 2016, Spencer, aged 59, set about creating his own way to find and save information on addresses in spreadsheets, and his colleagues started asking for his extra information to help them.

Seeing the difference it made to their workload, Spencer reconnected with former colleagues in the software industry and put a development team together to build the Dalus app, that has the precise location of nearly 34 million addresses and growing – every delivery address in the UK, including those still under construction and unlisted holiday homes and lets.

Spencer said: “This is a unique address finding app in the UK. We have deliberately kept the subscription price low – about the cost of cup of coffee a month - and want to give users the ability to make life easier for everyone out on the roads, whether they drive for a living or just want a more accurate way of getting to an address.”