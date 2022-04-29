Internet sensation Jackie Weaver is back... this time she has the authority!

Jackie Weaver is back. Screengrab

Jackie Weaver, who lives in Prees, is starring in a new campaign to get more people involves in their local parish and town councils.

Mrs Weaver, the chief officer of Cheshire Association of Local Councils, went viral during an internet broadcast of a heated parish council meeting in December 2020.

She muted some of the councillors, only to be told she 'did not have the authority' a term that has become a catchphrase. An independent investigation found that the muting of microphones and removing individual councillors from the meeting was something she did not have the authority to do.

The new one minute 18 second video opens with the councillor's infamous catchphrase "You have no authority here Jackie Weaver, no authority at all" as an orange sports car headed into Knaresborough on April 1.

The car comes to a halt, and Mrs Weaver's crocodile-style shoes come into view before she is revealed all in black and taking off her crash helmet, looking like she has all the authority she needs.

Mrs Weaver is passionate about getting people from a diverse range of backgrounds into local councils.

Deftly catching a ball of litter and placing it in a bin, she says: "None of us can change the world, but we can change our own back yard.

"You know what needs fixing in your community and you can have a say."

She added: "You don't need to be politically minded to be involved in local democracy. We want people to have a stake in their local community. By joining a local parish council, you can get involved in the process.

"You will be well supported. There are lots of Jackie Weavers out there."

The campaign is being run by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) which is concerned by the number of vacant seats in councils.

NALC is urging its county associations and local councils to use and share the video as widely as possible to engage with communities across the country and reach pockets that have previously been undiscovered.

The Make A Change campaign encourages people from all backgrounds and experiences to get involved with their local council and consider putting themselves forward for election to help make the council more representative of the community.

Mrs Weaver become an instant celebrity, making television appearances, and there was even a rap written mentioning her. She has gone on to write a book, appear on Celebrity Mastermind and appear at functions across the region.