Council to press ahead on plans for new £12m Whitchurch pool

Shropshire Council has agreed the next stage in creating a new £12m pool for Whitchurch

Shropshire Council's cabinet has voted to carry out a consultation on its plans for a £12m swimming pool for Whitchurch.

The town has been without a pool since the start of the pandemic, when it was closed initially because of Covid restrictions.

A subsequent investigation of the building found structural issues, leading to the pool's permanent closure.

Initial plans for a replacement had been expected to cost between £7m and £8m, but those costs have now risen to £12m.

The project was linked to plans to build a new pool at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne, and to build new facilities at the Quarry pool in the town.

However, rising costs have seen those projects put on hold, while Whitchurch has been prioritised due to the town's lack of access to a pool.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, the council's Portfolio Holder for Communities, Culture, Leisure & Tourism, Transport, said it was vital to provide new facilities for people of Whitchurch and the surrounding area.

At a meeting of the authority's cabinet this morning, she said that the lack of a pool for the area was a "serious problem", particularly for school age children who need to learn and practice swimming.

The plans, which will now be part of the consultation, would see the construction of a brand new swimming centre featuring a six-lane 25m pool with a movable floor, a 35-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

During the cabinet meeting Councillor Motley said that the authority had considered moving the town's library to the new centre – but had discounted the plan because of the potential impact of moving it out of the town centre.

Councillor Motley said that they had looked to make sure that the new centre would be of use to a number of groups – with youth services able to base themselves at the site.

She said: "What we have tied to do is be quite flexible with the dry-side space so there is a large multi-purpose room being proposed, divisible into two areas and a dance fitness area, and also will be designated for use by the youth service so we hope that will give the youth service a good opportunity and they can make as much used of is as they can."

Speaking when the plan was announced last week Councillor Motley had said: "Everyone has been very disappointed that the current centre at Whitchurch has been unable to reopen, and this is a situation that is not going to change as the building is not structurally sound.

“A new facility would be a massive benefit to all and is something Shropshire Council is committed to delivering.”