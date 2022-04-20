Bikers and lemon drizzle cake combine to fundraise for Ukraine

The Lemon Drizzle Gang is a YouTube classic motorbike channel based in Shropshire and North Wales that features classic bikes on its Channel.

It will hold a bike meet at the Midway Truck Stop at Prees in North Shropshire on May 8 between 10.30pm and 3pm.

Food will be available at the cafe and organisers have promised this will include Lemon Drizzle Cake.

"We are a group of middle-aged friends who ride middle aged motorbikes from cafe to cafe in search of lemon drizzle cake," member Richard Ayton said.

"We've known each other for over 40 years, and we do it for a bit of fun. It helps keep our grey matter ticking over and we turn filming days into a social event. Most importantly, we try not to take ourselves too seriously."

"Like most people we're horrified at the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine which is why we decided to do something to try to help those suffering, in a non-political way, by using our love of classic bikes. All proceeds from the event will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee charity fund leading on the humanitarian response."

He said there was no entry fee for the event however a donation of £5 would be appreciated.