New X-ray machine finally unveiled at Whitchurch Hospital

Friends president Judith Clayton, seated, and chairman Roger Done, celebrate the official handover of the new X-ray machine

The group raised about £150,000 to buy the new unit which has replace an "old and well-used machine".

Doctor Judith Clayton, president of the Friends, carried out the official handover, and described the machine as so efficient it could provide an image within five seconds.

The machine was actually installed in the hospital before lockdown but Government restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the official presentation.

Doctor Clayton said: "It has been successfully in use ever since, saving many patients journeys to Telford or Shrewsbury.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports the Friends through their donations.

""Without their generosity we would not be able to support our wonderful hospital."

Wendy Swain, a committee member of the Friends of Whitchurch Hospital, said: "Our members are pulled from a wide area including Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Malpas.

"The hospital also takes patients from a very wide area around Shropshire.

"However, the Friends are now desperately in need of more members and also people to take places on the committee.